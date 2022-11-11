OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Oakland City University (OCU) will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students.

Officials say schools and homeschool associations are welcome to register up to three students free of charge in each of the 12 subject tests. The exam subjects include Algebra, American Government, American History, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, English Grammar, Literature, Psychology, Western Civilization, and World Geography.

A news release says in February 2022, 92 students from seven area high schools competed in the inaugural competition. Indiana’s Loogootee Lions earned the 2022 championship trophy, with the Jasper Wildcats placing second and the Hornets from Hancock County, Kentucky, finishing third.

Academic coaches should RSVP to Dr. Wilson by November 18 at swilson@oak.edu or by calling 812-749-1484. The second annual Scholastic Contest will be held February 8, 2023, starting at 8 a.m. at Oakland City University.