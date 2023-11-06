HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Princeton Fire Territory is investigating a fire at the Holiday Inn Express on West Dixon Street in Princeton.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch officials received the call about the fire at 4:37 p.m. The caller advised dispatch that smoke and flames were visible at the building.

Crews from the Princeton Fire Territory were sent to the scene and quickly extinguished a small fire at the southern part of the complex. No injuries were reported and patrons were allowed back in once the scene was secure.