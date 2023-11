HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Haubstadt Fire Territory, crews were dispatched to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of North Vine Street at 1:14 a.m. Crews arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

Fire officials say they rescued one victim from the home. They received treatment on-scene and were taken to a hospital for further care.

Officials say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.