HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An overturned semi near the Gibson County-Vanderburgh County line shut down a road on I-64 on Thursday.

Dispatch says the accident is near the 24 mile marker. The area is shut down from a northbound 41 ramp to westbound I-64. Gibson County is reportedly sending medics to the accident.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, first responders have been sent to the scene of the rollover crash with minor injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on the westbound side.

