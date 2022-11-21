GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Imagine spending some time in nature and coming across twenty Bald Eagles in one area. Well that’s exactly what happened to one lucky birdwatcher in Gibson County.

Jeff Helfrich spotted the patriotic birds over the weekend near the Crane Ridge Wildlife Management area and snagged some astonishing photos. He shared the images in a local birding Facebook group, which have gone semi-viral within the area.

While known for their bright white heads, younger Bald Eagles may still show brown flacking. The photos of these beautiful birds, which can be viewed below, have garnered thousands of shares across social media.