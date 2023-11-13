HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the city of Princeton have announced a precautionary boil advisory for all Princeton Water customers.

Officials say this is due to a water main break that happened on Monday, November 13. Officials say that although the risk of contamination of the drinking water is minimal, all customers should bring any cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before use. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Any questions should be directed to Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.