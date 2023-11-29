HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say due to water a water main break on November 29, the Princeton’s Water Utility is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for Princeton water customers who live north of East Broadway and east of North Race Street.

Princeton Utilities says while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the city of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Customers are asked to please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until the organization notifies them that it is no longer necessary.

A news release says Princeton is implementing this boil advisory based upon information within the Water Supply Industry regarding additional precautionary steps that may safeguard the health of public water supply system customers. The conditions regarding this issue and the magnitude of the affected area warrant these additional precautionary measures.

Further information regarding this issue may be obtained by contacting Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.