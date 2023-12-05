HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say due to water main repair that started on December 5, the city of Princeton’s Water Utility is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for Princeton water customers who live north of East Broadway and east of North Race Street.

According to Princeton Utilities, while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the city is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Officials ask for people to please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until they are notified that it is no longer necessary.

Princeton Utilities says the city is implementing this boil advisory based upon information within the Water Supply Industry regarding additional precautionary steps that may safeguard the health of public water supply system customers. It will notify customers when the boil advisory will be lifted.

Further information regarding this issue may be obtained by contacting Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.