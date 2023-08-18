HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A boil water advisory for Princeton was issued on August 15, but since then, the repair work has been completed.

Officials say bacteriological samples have been collected from representative sites of the affected area and tested. Princeton Utilities says the test results were satisfactory, and it is no longer necessary to boil the water. Princeton Utilities says the boil advisory was put in place after a water main break.

Officials would like to thank people for their patience and for water conservation measures they followed. Officials say if anyone has any questions, they are asked to please contact Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.