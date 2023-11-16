HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Princeton Utilities has cancelled the precautionary boil water advisory.

Officials say a Boil Water Advisory was issued in Princeton on November 13, 2023, but since then, the repair was completed. Bacteriological samples have been collected from representative sites of the affected area and tested. The test results were satisfactory, and it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Officials say, “Thank you for your patience and for the water conservation measures you followed.”

They say if anyone has any questions, they are asked to contact Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.