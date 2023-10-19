HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Princeton Christmas Parade, an annual tradition, is back.

Officials say this year’s Princeton Christmas Parade has the theme “A Fairytale Christmas,” and is set to take place on December 2 at 5 p.m. Event organizers say the parade will start at Hart Street and will wind its way down Main Street and around the courthouse square.

A media release says through the support of generous sponsors, there is no cost to participate in the parade. If anyone would like to participate in the parade or be a sponsor, forms can be found here.

Officials say the Princeton Christmas Parade Committee encourages local businesses, organizations and individuals to get involved and make this year’s event even more special.