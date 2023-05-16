HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Gibson County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the city of Princeton’s new Lincoln Park shelter house.

Officials say the shelter sits on the former site of the Lincoln High School, a once segregated school. A Duke Energy spokesperson says this shelter was due to a community supported event that was spearheaded by the Princeton mayor and city council members.

Officials say the Duke Energy Foundation contributed $20,000 to the city of Princeton for this project.

A spokeseperson says the site will be used for community meetings, reunions and other social gatherings.