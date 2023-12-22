PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Kathi Green and her family say not much has changed since Sunday. That’s when three of her family members’ vehicles were damaged in a hit-and-run on State Street around 3:30 a.m.

Two of those vehicles are totaled.

“The only thing that’s really changed is that we’re finding out we have three vehicles to replace, and somebody knows why we have three vehicles to replace. And, it’s Christmastime, so we need some answers,” Green said. “We just want everybody to get up and look around.”

New security photos from a gas station on Lake Road show what Princeton Police say is a vehicle that may have been involved in Sunday’s hit-and-run.

Investigators are looking for a mid-to-late 1990s green Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police Chief Derek McGraw tells Eyewitness News an undisclosed business is also working with authorities to help solve the case, but he is not releasing details on which business or how they might be helping.

Chief McGraw says these situations are “egregious,” and Green says there’s no reason why something like this should happen to anyone.

“You don’t just hit somebody’s vehicles as hard as they hit it and drive away and go on with life,” Green said.

Through the investigation, though, she says her family has been blessed with the support to hold the driver accountable.

“There’s not too many people in Gibson County that I don’t feel like I’ve talked to now,” Green said. “We really, really appreciate that.”