PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — 28 teams consisting of student from Indiana schools came together at Princeton Community High School for the First Robotics Competition.

Teams used innovative engineering, creative thinking and teamwork to build a robot to compete. Organizers tell us this competition is the first-of-its-kind in southern Indiana.

Luke Fehrenbacher, a senior at New Tech High School, says his favorite part of the competition is working with many different teams, both as opponents and allies.

“Getting to go up against opponents, and then immediately work with them again,” he tells Eyewitness News. “It’s a really weird dynamic, ’cause normally you’re going head-on-head, but it brings a really cooperative aspect to it.”

“And it’s really cool to see everybody working together. You have something break on your robot, someone’s willing to come in and fix it. We’ll have eight people from eight different teams like willing to help you. It’s just an amazing experience,” he adds.

Teams had around six weeks to build their robots. The state championship is coming up next month at Anderson University.