HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Due to water main maintenance on April 10, the Utilities Superintendent for Princeton Water Department is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for all customers between North Prince Street and North Race Street, and between East State Street and East Brumfield Avenue.

Officials say while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the city of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Officials ask for people to please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until officials say it is no longer necessary.

People can ask for further information regarding this issue by contacting Princeton Utilities at (812) 385-3343.