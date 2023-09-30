HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Princeton man was arrested after an alleged 911 disturbance call.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office states Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report Friday afternoon about a disturbance in the 10000 block of East 700 South near Mackey.

Officials state witnesses at the residence allege Dylan Slaton, 27, had injured a victim at the residence and also allegedly injured an animal before fleeing.

Deputies located Slaton near Princeton and transported him to the Gibson County Jail and is charged with domestic battery and cruelty to an animal.

Slaton is still in custody on a $750 bond.