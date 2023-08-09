HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Princeton man recieved multiple charges after a disturbance, according to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

GCSO says on August 9, at 1:32 a.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a disturbance involving two adults that was occurring in the 3300 block of West Mary Roberts Drive near Princeton. Law enforcement officials say deputies with GCSO as well as the Princeton Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

GCSO says upon arriving a deputy with the assistance of other officer separated all the involved parties so the deputy could begin an investigation into the incident. Officials say the deputy, upon receiving statements from all parties involved, placed Nathan Simpson, 41, into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail.

Law enforcement officials say the deputy charged Simpson with:

Battery with Serious Bodily Injury

Strangulation

Battery in the Presence of a Child

Possession of Paraphernalia

Operating a Vehicle While a Habitual Traffic Violator

GCSO says Simpson remains in custody on a $1,250 bond.