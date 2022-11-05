PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — There’s going to be a new pizza joint opening in Princeton, and owners suggest it won’t be the worst pizza you’ve ever eaten.

Roscoe & Sons’ Pizza boldly presents their slogan “You’ve Had Worse” on most of their branding. The Princeton based pizza restaurant is set for a soft opening on Sunday, November 6.

Owners say the soft launch will be carry out and drive thru only. They also mention the business plans on having delivery soon.

“Come give us a try!” owners say on Facebook. “You may or may not be disappointed “

Roscoe & Sons’ Pizza plans to be open 4 to 9 p.m. daily, and closed on Tuesdays. They’re located at 111 E Broadway Street in Princeton. Click here to see their full menu.

