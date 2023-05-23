HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 168 near Fort Branch.

Officials say beginning on or around Monday, June 5, crews will close the road for a bridge replacement. This closure will occur over Pigeon Creek. During construction, this bridge will be completely replaced.

Work is expected to last through the beginning of October, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is I-69 to State Road 68 to U.S. 41. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.