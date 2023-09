HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One local racecar driver earned a fast track to jail after allegedly assaulting another driver at Tri State Speedway.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday evening, at 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the racetrack in Haubstadt to investigate a battery incident.

After talking with all parties and reviewing video, Aric Gentry, 34, of Robards, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Battery.

Gentry is housed at the Gibson County Jail under a $1300 bond.