HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office took two into custody after a search warrant turned up stolen items and drugs.

According to the department, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a call from Toyota Boshoku located in the 700 block of West 150 South near Princeton. An investigation was opened that led deputies to the 5800 block of East 390 North.

Officials state they observed several items that belonged to Boshoku. A search warrant was requested for the residence and all outbuildings, and the search recovered multiple stolen items plus illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charles Berry, 47, of Newburgh and Cody Marvell, 29, of Francisco were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Berry was charged with possession of methamphetamines over 5 grams, possession of paraphernalia with a prior, theft over $750, possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule IV narcotic and possession of marijuana. He remains in custody without bond.

Marvell was charged with possession of methamphetamines over 5 grams, possession of paraphernalia with a prior, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of marijuana. He remains in custody on a $1250 bond.