HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two men were arrested late Tuesday morning in a drug bust west of Oakland City.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, a sergeant was dispatched to the 2500 block of East 50 North after receiving word of a residential alarm coming from a garage.

The sergeant noticed several vehicles in the driveway and an open garage door. The sheriff’s office says the sergeant approached the open garage and announced himself as a law enforcement officer and received no response.

The sergeant went into the garage and saw people using drugs, according to a press release. Backup was called and a search warrant was obtained, leading to the arrest of two men.

Both men were booked into the Gibson County Jail on drug charges and have since posted bond.