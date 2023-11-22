HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A wrongful death lawsuit between a drowning victim’s family and the city of Princeton has been settled.

5-year-old Kimber Hibbs died in August of 2021. In December of that year, her foster parents filed the lawsuit after the Gibson County Coroner says she drowned at a pool party. The lawsuit claims negligence on the part of the city’s lifeguard employees, alleging that they failed to quickly notice that Hibbs was drowning.

In the lawsuit, the parents asked to be compensated for hospital and funeral expenses, the cost of psychiatric counseling and the loss of their child. Court documents show a mediator helped the two sides reach the agreement. Since the settlement was reached out of court, the terms of the settlement have not been released to the public.