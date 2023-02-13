OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County sheriff released more details about an electrocution incident in Oakland City.

Sheriff Vanoven says at 12:07 p.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of an electrocution near the 700 block of South Alfrell Street in Oakland City. Law enforcement officers say Oakland City Officer Michael McGregor arrived on scene and determined that the victim was a tree trimmer in a bucket truck and had received an electric shock.

The sheriff says shortly after making sure the scene was safe Officer McGregor determined that the male was breathing. Law enforcement officials say Emergency Service Personnel on scene requested a medical helicopter be dispatched to the scene. Sheriff Vanoven says Stat Flight arrived at 12:37 and transported the male to a hospital for medical treatment. The sheriff says the Stat Flight flew to the University of Louisville.

Michael McGregor is the police chief for Oakland City University and was at the scene as an OCU officer. T.A. Gaines Oakland City Police Chief is working this incident.