HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A vehicle in a ditch in Gibson County leads to arrest of an Evansville woman.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report of a vehicle in a ditch on I-69 near the 24-mile marker on May 7 at 2:15 a.m.

Deputy Barchett arrived and located a 2018 Toyota Camry and identified the driver as Emily Mahan, 25. While investigating, Barchett noticed clues of impaired driving, but the report didn’t list exact details.

Barchett began a roadside DUI investigation and after concluding, placed Mahan into custody and transported her to the Gibson County Jail where she was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Deputy Garrett Tuley assisted Barchett in the investigation.

Mahan has since posted a $650 bond.