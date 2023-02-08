HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday.

Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”.

We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door that people don’t usually use. After that, he allegedly tried to get in through the front doors, so school staff dialed 911.

Shortly after the man was detained, Sheriff Vanoven said the situation was “under control”.

While the sheriff’s office initially believed the man never got into the school, they later found out that he had gone inside briefly but then walked back outside.

Sheriff Vanoven admits that although no School Resource Officer was at the school during the incident, the sheriff’s office is working together to get an SRO in every school every day.

“I inherited this department and the SRO program January 1st, but I want to make this abundantly clear I take responsibility for the fact that our SRO program HAS to do better and be better!” he said in a social media post. “In fact earlier today I was meeting with my SRO lead about the staffing crisis.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the man posed no threat to students or staff. He was taken to a hospital in Evansville for medical treatment.