OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — As part of their basketball Homecoming Week, Oakland City University is hosting business and social media specialist Larry Davis.

Davis, an alum of OCU, will share his “Business Insights” with Oakland City University students on January 23 – 25 on The Basics of Building a Social Media Presence, How to Build an Effective Digital Media Community, How Brand Loyalty Works, Steps to Create a Positive Culture for Your Business, and more.

“Larry will be engaging for our students, but we feel he can also provide valuable insights to business professionals. So, we arranged for him to share his knowledge with local and regional businesses,” said University President Dr. Ron Dempsey.

Monday, January 23rd – Cornwell Reed Building – 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Central Standard Time

Creating Your Business: Introduction of the Revenue Recovery Specialists Business Model

Confronting Obstacles in Your Business: How Revenue Recovery Specialists Worked Through a Major Banking Debacle

Monday, January 23rd – Cornwell Reed Building – 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm Central Standard Time

Overcoming Obstacles in Your Business: Revenue Recovery Specialists Life after the Banking Debacle

Establishing a Culture for Your Business: How to Create a Positive Culture for Your Business

Tuesday, January 24th – Cornwell Reed Building – 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Central Standard Time

Defining Your Business to Your Customers: Understanding Customers Choice and Brand Loyalty

Communicating Your Business: How to Build an Effective Social Media Strategy

Communicating Your Business: How to Build an Effective Digital Community

Tuesday, January 24th – Cornwell Reed Building – 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm Central Standard Time