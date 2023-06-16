GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More resource officers are on their way to schools in Gibson County. This comes after the sheriff’s office announces it’s expanding the program.

We’re told school resource officers will be at South Gibson Schools Monday through Friday during school hours and during after-school events.

The sheriff says he’s excited to have more “boots on the ground” and says they look forward to the program’s expansion.

“A school resource program isn’t just something where an officer sits there. We’ve been doing past audits, looking at our security, the doors, the windows, how people get in the building, how people get out of the building, how they even park at the buildings,” says Sheriff Bruce Vanoven. “We’ve been looking at all that stuff. Now, we’re lofting the ball for a home run. All the preps been done, now we start to run the bases and everybody wins.”

The sheriff’s office tells us three new officers are being recruited for the program and will start their duties in July.