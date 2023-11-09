PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) will be collaborating with Toyota to make a mobile museum. It’s called cMoe To Go.

During a press conference, Toyota unveiled not only a new Lexus model, but its donation to cMoe.

“Indiana is leading the way in innovating and producing the future of mobility thanks to the partnership of world class companies like Toyota Indiana,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Toyota’s commitment to expanding its production in Princeton with the new Grand Highlander and Lexus TX is creating quality career opportunities for our Hoosier neighbors, while bolstering transformational economic and community growth across southwest Indiana.”

Officials say in honor of this milestone event, Toyota Indiana is donating $300,000 to the Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville’s Play-It Forward campaign. The funds will create an innovative mobile museum that will help provide equal access for children throughout the region to grow their imaginations and explore through the power of play. With a focus on interactive STEAM activities, the mobile museum will extend important content – and fun – beyond the museum walls.

ORGINAL

Toyota will soon be celebrating the all-new 2024 Lexus TX, and it will have a special announcement as well.

More information soon.