OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Less than a week after the historic Owensville funeral home went up in flames, state investigators are looking for new leads in their investigation.

Firefighters responded to Holder Funeral Home on Main Street shortly after midnight Sunday. Fire officials say the second floor of the building collapsed into the main level before the fire could be extinguished. Although no injuries were reported, fire officials are calling the incident a “total loss”.

“The Holder Funeral Home was nearly 150 years old and had served generations of Gibson County residents,” says a spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Fire investigators are looking for any witnesses who may have seen something before or after the fire was reported. If you have photos, video or any information on the fire, you’re asked to contact investigators at 1-800-382-4628.

UP NEXT: Indiana suing Biden administration to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights