HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven shared some pictures showing progress on the Gibson County Jail project.

The pictures show steel being raised on the new corrections center. Sheriff Vanoven says up to this point the majority of the of the work has been done to the Sheriff’s Office and the intake center.

(Courtesy: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office)

He explains, “These photos show the first major work done to the lock up side.”

