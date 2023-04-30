PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers are having to figure out workarounds after a street was closed because of a small sinkhole in Princeton.

The sinkhole opened up on Mulberry Street between First and Hall streets. Traffic officials put up barricades to prevent drivers from driving through the area and damaging their cars or causing the sinkhole to expand.

As of Sunday night, the hole has still not been fixed. Eyewitness News is working on getting more information and will keep you updated.

UP NEXT: Farewell to Roca Bar — Original location serves last slice in Evansville