LYLES STATION, Ind. (WEHT) – The National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom accepted the Lyles Station Underground Railroad Museum Exhibit as a new listing, adding to seventeen other new listings.

“Each Underground Railroad story documented by the Network to Freedom Program explains the harrowing risks people took to liberate themselves from an unjust system of oppression,” says Diane Miller, National Program Manager. “The resilience and bravery of freedom seekers and their allies continue to inspire the Network to Freedom’s work. Alongside our members, new and old, we will continue to ensure that their stories are not lost to history.”

According to a release, the Underground Railroad Exhibit in Lyles Station Museum, details the importance of African American farming communities and contextualizes the Underground Railroad in Gibson County.

The exhibit, and its traveling trunk companion for use in public schools, is intentionally designed to share a nuanced and complete view of how Underground Railroad activities fit into the lives of Lyles Station, an African American farming community. It focuses on the story of Black farmers Charles and Keziah Greer, who played a critical role in assisting the family of famed Underground Railroad operative, William Still, as they escaped from slavery.

Lyles Station History Museum is open to the public. To plan your visit, please go to their website.