Eyewitness News photojournalist Blake Benton interviews Sheriff Vanoven on December 29. (Courtesy: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office)

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff.

“Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared on social media. “If you have a problem or question another staff member can’t help you with, he’ll do his best to get you an answer as quickly as possible.”

Sheriff Vanoven replaces his predecessor, Sheriff Timothy Bottoms, who served the county in that role for eight years. He was sworn in before the end of 2023 on December 29.

