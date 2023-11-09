PRINCETON, In. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was in Princeton on Thursday to help Toyota celebrate the rollout of the first Lexus SUV to be assembled in the United States.

Governor Holcomb was given a chance to test drive a new 2024 Lexus TX, which is exclusively made by Toyota at their plant in Princeton. Holcomb says that making vehicles is in the Hoosier State’s DNA.

“It’s our heritage. We were key players when it was the horseless carriage and the transition to the automobile in the first place. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was built as a test track for engines,” Holcomb says. “To be witnessing what is rolling off the lines now today, this Lexus, this luxurious automobile that has amazing technology built into it, it’s also offering a new transition.”

Tim Hollander, vice president of manufacturing for Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, says that three years were spent preparing the facility to produce the new Lexus.

As part of the celebration, Toyota Indiana is donating $300,000 to the Children’s Museum of Evansville’s Play It Forward campaign. It will help build a new mobile museum called “CMoE to Go.”