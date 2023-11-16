VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) – The big discussion among employees at Toyota Indiana on Thursday was whether or not they should unionize.

This comes two weeks after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union posted a video laying out is plans towards Toyota. Earlier this month, Toyota raised its hourly wages to $34.80, the third raise in less than a year. UAW officials say that Toyota offered the pay jump to cover its tracks.

“Toyota is not giving out raises out of the goodness of their heart,” says UAW president Shawn Fain. “Toyota is the largest and most profitable auto company in the world. They could have easily risen wages a month ago or a year ago; they did it now because the company knows we are coming for them.”

On Thursday, some Toyota Indiana employees met with UAW representatives at the Vanderburgh County fairgrounds to discuss the possibility of unionization. UAW officials at the meeting declined to speak with Eyewitness News, directing us to their offices in Detroit. In a statement, Toyota says that the decision to unionize is ultimately up to the employees, and that their goals are to aim for positive morale and create a safe and family-friendly environment.