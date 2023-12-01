HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced Tim Hollander has been promoted to president of Toyota Indiana effective this month.

TMNA says since joining Toyota in 1998, Hollander has held leadership positions in production control, manufacturing and administration at both Toyota Indiana and Toyota West Virginia. In 2017, Hollander was promoted to vice president of administration at the Princeton plant and most recently served as vice president of manufacturing.

“When I started my career at Toyota Indiana, I recognized the potential of this plant not only in the vehicles we could produce, but the lives we could impact through our team members and community involvement,” said Hollander. “Over the last 25 years, my commitment to our team members, customers and community has only grown stronger, and I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to leading Toyota Indiana to new heights.”

Officials say Hollander succeeds current president, Leah Curry, who announced her retirement, capping a 26-year career with Toyota. Under Curry’s leadership, Toyota Indiana has grown to more than 8,000 team members and expanded their vehicle line-up to include the first-ever Grand Highlander and first-ever Lexus TX, both this year. The TX is the first Lexus SUV to be assembled in the U.S., and the first Lexus for Toyota Indiana.

TMNA says additional executive leadership changes effective in December include: