UPDATE: Our crew on the scene tells us that one northbound lane is currently open to traffic. We’re told the accident involved a semi that had turned over on its side.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, northbound Interstate 69 is closed north of the Mackey-Fort Branch exit.

This is due to both lanes being blocked by a traffic accident. Officials say that the lanes will be closed for a few hours and traffic will not be able to continue north beyond this exit until the scene is cleared, so alternate routes are advised.

This is a developing story.