HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – If one notices an increase in patrols in Gibson County, there is a reason.

Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven states the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will be performing concentrated patrols on U.S. 41 from County Road 100 North all the way down to Interstate 64.

Vanoven explains the purpose is to observe and issue citations for motorists who disregard automated traffic signals throughout the stretch of roadway.

He says officers will be out from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 1st with the intention to preserve lives and reduce traffic accidents.