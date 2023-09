HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the South Gibson School Corporation (SGSC), a train is blocking railroad tracks south of Fort Branch.

Officials say there is a decoupled train blocking all crossings in Haubstadt. The corporation says the first one open going south is at the old band camp on 1200 South, just north of Saint James. The crossings in Fort Branch are open.

The blockage is expected to last for several hours. SGSC says this will create delays Tuesday afternoon with dismissals.