HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Indiana Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a train derailment near CR 175.

Law enforcement officials say the derailment was on a private line that Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana uses to move goods from local suppliers like Millennium Steel.

We’re told there were no hazardous materials on board, per Sheriff Bruce Vanoven. Officials say this was on a non-commercial line, and there are no reports of any injuries.