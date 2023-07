HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Due to the high temperature forecasted for Saturday, Tri-State Speedway says it will be pushing back the start time for the USAC Sprint Week event.

Officials say the new times are:

Hot laps – 7 p.m.

Racing – 8 p.m.

Pit gate – open 2 p.m.

Ticket booths – open 4 p.m.

Officials note reserved seats are sold out, but general admission will be available at the ticket booths.