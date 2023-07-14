HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released in regard to a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle on State Road 65.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says on July 12 at 9:56 p.m., deputies were patrolling the area of State Road 65 near County Road 400 North. Law enforcement officials say while traveling South on SR 65 they observed a gray SUV traveling directly in front of them and upon approaching County Road North they observed a white semi truck and trailer in the northbound lane with its flashing hazard lights on and driver’s door open. Deputies say the driver of the SUV continued through the intersection striking the 43-year-old semi driver.

GCSO says the 43 year old male was unresponsive and had multiple injuries to his legs, chest and head. Deputies say they began CPR that was assisted by an AED unit that was in Deputy Might’s patrol car. GCSO says while performing CPR, one deputy requested a medical helicopter be dispatched to the scene. Officials say the two deputies then continued life saving measures until an ambulance arrived.

GCSO says after the ambulance arrived, a deputy began to investigate the accident, and witness statements were collected. A Princeton police officer was dispatched to the scene to perform an accident reconstruction investigation, and one of the deputies transported the driver of the SUV to a local hospital for a blood draw.

GCSO says a deputy advised that he spoke with the 43 year old male and had a conversation about the events leading up to him being struck.