The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the billion-dollar mark for the third time in the history of the game. (Getty Images)

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton.

Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. Lottery officials mention the odds of matching that are 1 in 931,001

The ticket in Princeton was sold at the Fastbreak Convenience Store on Broadway Street. The other ticket was sold at Kroger in Auburn, over four hours away from the Princeton gas station.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Jan. 13, are: 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega Ball of 14.