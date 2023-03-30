HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Gibson County woman is sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of battery against a disabled person.

Court records show Crystal McCrary was sentenced to 120 days in jail and just over two years probation. In March of last year, McCrary was arrested after being accused of grabbing an 85-year-old dementia patient by the arm, dragging her to the ground.

That incident took place at the Waters of Princeton Nursing Home and was caught on surveillance video.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the patient suffered a rotator cuff injury due to the incident

“That was definitely disturbing,” Captain Mike Hurt with the Princeton PD told us last year. “I showed it to my co-workers, who were also disturbed by it. And actually when I showed Ms. McCrary the video of what actually happened, she gasped. So I think she was shocked by her own actions as well, but I know she knows what she was doing.”

The family of the resident tells Eyewitness News they can now begin to move forward.