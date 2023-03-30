HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The woman found deceased near the woods behind the Diplomat Motel has been identified.

Stephanie Coitrane, a 43-year-old Oakland City resident, was identified Thursday afternoon by Gibson County Coroner Barrett Doyle.

Officials tell us she was living at the Diplomat Motel. An employee working at the motel says the body was discovered by someone mowing between the woods and the motel.

An official cause of death has not been released. The coroner says the her toxicology report is currently pending.

