Fort Branch, Ind. (WEHT) — Can you outrun the living dead? Now you have the chance to find out during the upcoming “Zombie Run 5K” in Fort Branch.

Sinister Cellar, a Gibson County based haunted house, has worked alongside the community to put together the walk and run.

“This is a interactive 5K if you dare to take the challenge!” organizers say. “Every Runner who wants will get two flags representing two lives! The zombies will then be let lose and it will be up to you to make it to the end alive!”

Sinister Cellar says the Zombie Run is the only 5K in the area like this. The adult race will cost $25 and include a t-shirt, medal and entry into the “Haunt” later that night. The kids fun run will be $10 and will also include a shirt and medal.

Organizers say there are already over 100 people signed up for the event. For more information, click here.

