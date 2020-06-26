Gibson General to join Deaconess Health System

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Gibson General Hospital announced it will join the Deaconess Health System October 1.

Officials from Deaconess and Gibson General will collaborate over the next few months as Deaconess patient protocols will be implemented and Gibson General employees start optimizing Epic, a shared electronic medical record that officials say will improve quality, cost, and billing.

“Gibson General patients will be able to keep their current doctors, and we will continue to accept the same insurance plans. We also anticipate growing and expanding services, particularly specialty services, so that patients in and around Princeton will have improved access to services close to home.” Claudia Eisenmann, Gibson General CEO

An integration team made of representatives from both Gibson General and Deaconess will oversee the transition.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

