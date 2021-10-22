Gibson Planning Commission votes against rezoning for solar farm

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) The Princeton Planning Commission voted 4-1 to deny rezoning about 1,100 acres for a solar farm. The Gibson Solar project is the second solar project in development by Tenaska in the county.

The first solar farm project the two companies proposed, the Elliott Solar Project, was proposed, which would be near Francisco, was announced in 2020.

The Princeton Common Council has the final decision and the request could be introduced next month to the council. If approved, it would be built in the area of Co Rd 350 S and Co Rd 275 E.