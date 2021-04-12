Gibson Co Sheriff’s Office warns of counterfeit bills going around

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. Officials have received a few reports recently of counterfeit bills going around.

In the past, they’ve seen some bills with “For Motion Picture Use Only”, but some of the recent ones have had “Replica” or “Play Money” printed on them. In one case, there was even a $5 bill that had been bleached out and reprinted as a $50 bill. Of course, the security features wouldn’t match up, but it would pass a simple counterfeit detection pen test.

For more information on how to spot a fake bill, see some tips at https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/currency_12597.htm – especially their Quick Reference Guide.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)

